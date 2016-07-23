See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Karen Cruey, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Cruey, MD

Dr. Karen Cruey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2340 Paseo del Prado Ste D303, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 247-1703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Karen Cruey, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437180478
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ny Med College
Medical Education
  • Ross University, School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Cruey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cruey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cruey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

