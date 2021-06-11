Overview

Dr. Karen Damico, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Damico works at Memorial X-Ray Services in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Gloucester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.