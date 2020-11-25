Overview

Dr. Karen Deasey, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Dr. Deasey works at Karen K Deasey MD in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.