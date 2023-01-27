Dr. Karen Devore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Devore, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Devore, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Devore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Devore Dermatology, PA490 Floyd Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 596-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devore?
I can not believe all the negative reviews! I found this office to be exceptional! I have worked in the medical field for 20 + years and can honestly say that all of the staff are professional, friendly, and compassionate. Dr. Devore listened to me as well as examed all my areas of concern. She even sent in some of my rx’s to pharmacies she new would cost less! I absolutely loved the way each and every person interacted with me and I highly recommend this entire office. Thank you to them all! Diana Earnhart
About Dr. Karen Devore, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1821098823
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- U NC Sch Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devore works at
Dr. Devore has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devore speaks American Sign Language.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Devore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.