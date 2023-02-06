Dr. Karen Dewling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Dewling, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Dewling, MD
Dr. Karen Dewling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Dewling's Office Locations
Johns Creek Pediatrics4395 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 814-1160Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Johns Creek Pediatrics, P.C.2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 320, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 256-2593
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been going here since my 8yo was a newborn and I always leave feeling comforted and supported as a parent. Dr. Dewling is never an alarmist and is great about giving realistic goals for my child’s health and our family. My daughter responds to how comforting Dr. Dewling is and all the nurses really understand kids. My daughter was anxious about a shot she needed and it was handled so quickly and painlessly that she laughed at herself afterward about being nervous.
About Dr. Karen Dewling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194780031
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp, Pediatrics
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
