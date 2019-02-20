See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Grand Prairie, TX
Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.

Dr. Dickerson works at Dickerson Dallas Pain in Grand Prairie, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Physicians of DFW
    2507 Medical Row Ste 103, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 887-1626
  2. 2
    Champions Rehabilitation LLC
    1675 Republic Pkwy Ste 201, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2019
    It is rare to find a doctor who will listen to you and truly understand your pain. I have been blessed to have her as my doctor, her compassion, bed side manner and knowledge in pain management is simply superb! I know I’m in good hands as she is a strong advocate for her patients. If your looking for a doctor I highly suggest Dr. Karen Dickerson.
    Wendi Hill in TX — Feb 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD
    About Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861475956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

