Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Dr. Dickerson works at
Locations
1
Pain Physicians of DFW2507 Medical Row Ste 103, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (214) 887-1626
2
Champions Rehabilitation LLC1675 Republic Pkwy Ste 201, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

It is rare to find a doctor who will listen to you and truly understand your pain. I have been blessed to have her as my doctor, her compassion, bed side manner and knowledge in pain management is simply superb! I know I’m in good hands as she is a strong advocate for her patients. If your looking for a doctor I highly suggest Dr. Karen Dickerson.
About Dr. Karen Dickerson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861475956
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods.