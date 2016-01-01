Dr. Karen Donley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Donley, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Donley, MD
Dr. Karen Donley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Donley works at
Dr. Donley's Office Locations
-
1
Eisenhower 365 Primary Care45280 Seeley Dr Fl 3, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 610-7220
-
2
Indian Wells Gynecology74980 Us Highway 111, Indian Wells, CA 92210 Directions (760) 346-8923
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donley?
About Dr. Karen Donley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841277688
Education & Certifications
- Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology-Bs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donley works at
Dr. Donley has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.