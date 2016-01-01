See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in La Quinta, CA
Dr. Karen Donley, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Donley, MD

Dr. Karen Donley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Donley works at Eisenhower Women's Health 365 in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Indian Wells, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donley's Office Locations

    Eisenhower 365 Primary Care
    45280 Seeley Dr Fl 3, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 610-7220
    Indian Wells Gynecology
    74980 Us Highway 111, Indian Wells, CA 92210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-8923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Karen Donley, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841277688
    Education & Certifications

    • Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • Stanford University
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology-Bs
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Donley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Donley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donley has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

