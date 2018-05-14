Dr. Karen Draper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Draper, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Draper, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Draper works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Draper?
My 81 year old mother needed surgery and we were referred to Dr Karen Draper. From the initial consultation through surgery and recovery we encountered caring professionals who listened to our questions and comforted us that this was indeed the actions we should be taking - they were friendly, knowledgeable and made the experience as pleasant as possible. We would recommend Dr Draper and her entire staff. Mom is doing great!
About Dr. Karen Draper, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134153414
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Med Ctr
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draper works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.