Dr. Karen Draper, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Draper, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Draper works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2018
    My 81 year old mother needed surgery and we were referred to Dr Karen Draper. From the initial consultation through surgery and recovery we encountered caring professionals who listened to our questions and comforted us that this was indeed the actions we should be taking - they were friendly, knowledgeable and made the experience as pleasant as possible. We would recommend Dr Draper and her entire staff. Mom is doing great!
    Csmith in Statesboro, GA — May 14, 2018
    About Dr. Karen Draper, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134153414
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Med Ctr
    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Draper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Draper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Draper works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Draper’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.