Dr. Karen Draper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Draper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Draper works at
Locations
Christie Clinic at The Fields3101 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-6162Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Draper was very understanding of my gastrointestinal problems. I have a lot of confidence in her. Due to a problem I had for an entire week I messaged her every day for advice. She replied every time.
About Dr. Karen Draper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861791261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
