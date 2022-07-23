Overview of Dr. Karen Edwards-Key, MD

Dr. Karen Edwards-Key, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Edwards-Key works at North Texas OB & GYN Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.