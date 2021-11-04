Dr. Karen Elmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Elmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Elmore, MD
Dr. Karen Elmore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Russell County Hospital.
Magnolia Family Medicine Pllc611 Campus Dr Ste 200, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 258-4920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Elmore for numerous years, and I have never had one incidence of what has been described here in negative reviews. She herself has been extremely helpful and knowledgeable with my chronic illness, excellent training, and listens very carefully. My experience is that not many primary care doctors are like this, with chronic illness.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
