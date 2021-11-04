Overview of Dr. Karen Elmore, MD

Dr. Karen Elmore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Elmore works at Magnolia Family Medicine in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.