Dr. Karen Ezelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ezelle, DO
Overview of Dr. Karen Ezelle, DO
Dr. Karen Ezelle, DO is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Ezelle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ezelle's Office Locations
-
1
WK Eye Institute South2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 116, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ezelle?
She is very knowledgeable, thorough and caring.
About Dr. Karen Ezelle, DO
- Optometry
- English
- 1558978700
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezelle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezelle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ezelle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ezelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezelle works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.