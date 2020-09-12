Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feisullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD
Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Feisullin works at
Dr. Feisullin's Office Locations
OB/GYN Faculty Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor ever!!
About Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982724274
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
