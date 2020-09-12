Overview of Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD

Dr. Karen Feisullin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Feisullin works at OB/GYN Faculty Associates of Abington in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.