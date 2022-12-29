Overview of Dr. Karen Fernandezespinal, MD

Dr. Karen Fernandezespinal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Fernandezespinal works at Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida in Miami, FL with other offices in Cutler Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Spasm and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.