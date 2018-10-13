Overview of Dr. Karen Fields, MD

Dr. Karen Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at California Coast Physicians in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.