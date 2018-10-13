See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Karen Fields, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Karen Fields, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Fields, MD

Dr. Karen Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fields works at California Coast Physicians in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Fields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Brand MD
    2241 Wankel Way Ste B, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 983-0425
  2. 2
    California Coast Physicians
    703 N A St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-4543
  3. 3
    California Coast Physicians
    2460 N Ponderosa Dr Ste A100, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-4543
  4. 4
    Camarillo
    5051 Verdugo Way Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 384-8071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Insomnia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Insomnia
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fields?

    Oct 13, 2018
    Dr. fields is very caring, attentive, and knowledgeable. I’ve been blessed to have her as my physician for over 15 years.
    Patty Ross Forsberg in Camarillo, CA — Oct 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Fields, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karen Fields, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fields to family and friends

    Dr. Fields' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fields

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karen Fields, MD.

    About Dr. Karen Fields, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497779656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karen Fields, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.