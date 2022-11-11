See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Karen Fink, MD

Neurology
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karen Fink, MD

Dr. Karen Fink, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Fink works at Baylor Scott & White Neuro-oncology Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Neuro-oncology Associates
    3410 Worth St Ste 820, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-8690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study
Dementia or Depression Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 11, 2022
    She is the best. I've been with her for 14 years. I highly recommend her.
    Angie — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Fink, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417993841
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fink works at Baylor Scott & White Neuro-oncology Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fink’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.