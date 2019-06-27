See All Oncologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD

Oncology
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Finkelstein works at Southwest Gynecologic Oncology in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM and Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque Office
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 304, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-7813
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rio Rancho Office
    2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 28300, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-7813
  3. 3
    Southwest Gynecologic Oncology
    490A W Zia Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 843-7813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carlsbad Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
  • Cibola General Hospital
  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital
  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital
  • San Juan Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Excellent and caring practitioner. I put my life in her hands, and she's never given me cause to doubt her. Would recommend wholeheartedly.
    — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD

    • Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881643989
    Education & Certifications

    • UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center Ny Ny
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

