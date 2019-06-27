Overview

Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and San Juan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Southwest Gynecologic Oncology in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM and Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.