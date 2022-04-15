Overview of Dr. Karen Fong, MD

Dr. Karen Fong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Fong works at Neesha Pammi M.d. in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.