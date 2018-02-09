Dr. Karen Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Fong, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Fong, MD
Dr. Karen Fong, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
1
MDVIP - San Luis Obispo, California - Casa - Fong184 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 242-4455
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
would do almost anything to keep her
About Dr. Karen Fong, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851396816
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.