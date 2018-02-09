Overview of Dr. Karen Fong, MD

Dr. Karen Fong, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fong works at MDVIP - San Luis Obispo, California in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.