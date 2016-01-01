Overview

Dr. Karen Foote, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with Ks Med Educ Fndn, Family Medicine



Dr. Foote works at Lee s Summit Family Medicine in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.