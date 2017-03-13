See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Karen Forsman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Forsman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Forsman works at Karen E Forsman MD in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Boil and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen E Forsman MD
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 235, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 469-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2017
    Susan Lybarger in Worden IL — Mar 13, 2017
    About Dr. Karen Forsman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730179086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Forsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forsman works at Karen E Forsman MD in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Forsman’s profile.

    Dr. Forsman has seen patients for Lipomas, Boil and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

