Overview of Dr. Karen Fortune, MD

Dr. Karen Fortune, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Fortune works at Circle Health OB/GYN in North Chelmsford, MA with other offices in Dracut, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.