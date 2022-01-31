Dr. Karen Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Fortune, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Fortune, MD
Dr. Karen Fortune, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Fortune's Office Locations
-
1
North Chelmsford Office20 Research Pl Ste 320, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 256-1858
-
2
Dracut Office9 Loon Hill Rd Ste 202, Dracut, MA 01826 Directions (978) 452-2121
-
3
Westford Office198 Littleton Rd Ste 201, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 323-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fortune is an amazing OBGYN. She is always so friendly, follows up with me about things that I mentioned at previous appointments, and makes me feel so welcomed. I have never had a bad experience with her in my past 10+ years being her patient.
About Dr. Karen Fortune, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
