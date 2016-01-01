Overview

Dr. Karen Foscaldo, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Foscaldo works at Abington Urgent Care in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.