Dr. Karen Foscaldo, DO
Dr. Karen Foscaldo, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Feasterville1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Emergency Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164455093
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Foscaldo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foscaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foscaldo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foscaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foscaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foscaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.