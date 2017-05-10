Dr. Karen Frankwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Frankwich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Frankwich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Mission Heritage Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 542-8004
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
What do you say about the woman who saved your life! She discovered my thyroid cancer, after another doctor wouldn't take me seriously and sent me out of his office with a Prozac prescription. She took the time to listen carefully to all my symptoms, had all the right tests done. She and technician Natalie needle biopsied a nodule and went that extra step, to biopsy an enlarged lymph node next to it. It was the lymph node that revealed the cancer. I'm so thankful they went that extra step!
About Dr. Karen Frankwich, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1316100415
- UCSD/U Hosp
- Univ Of Ca
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
