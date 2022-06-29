Overview of Dr. Karen Galichon, MD

Dr. Karen Galichon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Galichon works at Primary Health Group - Short Pump in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.