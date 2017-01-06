Overview

Dr. Karen Gardner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Gardner works at MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.