Dr. Karen Garnaas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Catalyst Neuromedical Center3305 Placer St Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 999-2533
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Dr. Garnaas is very compassionate and kind. She listens patiently to concerns and does everything within her power to address them. Her staff and nurses have been kind and very responsive as well. I am grateful to be receiving care from her and her team.
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- Electrodiagnostic Medicine
Dr. Garnaas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garnaas accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garnaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garnaas has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garnaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garnaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garnaas.
