Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD
Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
Dr. Gibbs' Office Locations
Northwell Health Sanford R. Nalitt Institute for Cancer and Blood Related Diseases (Ambulatory Oncol256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gibbs is all about her business. She is a great and caring person. My experience with Dr Gibbs was great. She is strick and that is what I loved about her but all that told me is that she is one great person that made my experience with surgery relaxing and trustfull.
About Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1184795569
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, General Surgery
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
