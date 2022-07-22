Overview

Dr. Karen Gonsalves-Wetherell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Gonsalves-Wetherell works at Thunderbird Internal Medicine in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.