Dr. Karen Goodman, MD
Dr. Karen Goodman, MD
Dr. Karen Goodman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach
877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449
Monday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 3:00pm
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Karen Goodman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386686202
Education & Certifications
- Providence St Peter Hospital
- U Tex San Antonio|University Tex San Antonio
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
