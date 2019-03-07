Overview

Dr. Karen Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.