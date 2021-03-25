Overview

Dr. Karen Gould, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gould works at Dermatology Specialists in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.