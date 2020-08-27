Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD is a Dermatologist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio7832 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 657-9338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Specialist of San Antonio2520 Broadway St Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 541-4884
Medina Healthcare System, Specialty Clinic #23100 Avenue E, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (210) 541-4884
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Ctr
- Brooke Army Med Ctr
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerrero speaks Cantonese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.