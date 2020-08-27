Overview

Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD is a Dermatologist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Guerrero works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Hondo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.