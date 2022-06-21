Overview of Dr. Karen Haas, DO

Dr. Karen Haas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Haas works at Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.