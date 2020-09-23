Dr. Karen Haberthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Haberthier, MD
Dr. Karen Haberthier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
St Elizabeth Florence Lab4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 331-6466
Ohio Gastroenterolgy/Liver Inst4746 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 751-6667
The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About 2 and half years ago Dr Karen performed a colonoscopy on me. This was my 6th colonoscopy and the first performed on my by Dr Karen ...She and her staff were very pleasant, facilities top notch, and procedure went extremely well...As for any future procedures Dr Karen would be my Physician of choice.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
