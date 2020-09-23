Overview

Dr. Karen Haberthier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Haberthier works at Gastro Health - Clifton in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Florence, KY and Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.