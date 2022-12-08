Overview

Dr. Karen Hacker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Hacker works at Piedmont Physicians at White Oak in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.