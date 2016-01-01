Overview

Dr. Karen Hammerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.



Dr. Hammerman works at Schweiger Dermatology - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.