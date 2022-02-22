Overview

Dr. Karen Hanna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Vista, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.