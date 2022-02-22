Dr. Karen Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Hanna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.
Minimally Invasive Surgeons of North County Inc.2385 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92081 Directions
Arch Health Medical Group15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a vertical sleeve gastrectomy on Sept 15th 2020. I will forever be grateful for Dr Hanna my surgery was a complete success having lost in excess of 200 Lbs. I attribute this success to a comprehensive program Dr. Hanna's office provides for her patients working with a dietician and encouraging support groups. Dr. Hanna and her staff are the best!
About Dr. Karen Hanna, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184687337
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.