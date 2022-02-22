See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Vista, CA
Dr. Karen Hanna, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Hanna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Hanna works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Vista, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Minimally Invasive Surgeons of North County Inc.
    2385 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92081
    Arch Health Medical Group
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2022
    I had a vertical sleeve gastrectomy on Sept 15th 2020. I will forever be grateful for Dr Hanna my surgery was a complete success having lost in excess of 200 Lbs. I attribute this success to a comprehensive program Dr. Hanna's office provides for her patients working with a dietician and encouraging support groups. Dr. Hanna and her staff are the best!
    James Gillie — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Hanna, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184687337
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital and Clinics
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
