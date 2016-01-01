Overview

Dr. Karen Hartwell, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hartwell works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.