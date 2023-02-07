Overview of Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD

Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Haunss-Sapinski works at Great Neck ENT in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.