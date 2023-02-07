See All Otolaryngologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD

Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Haunss-Sapinski works at Great Neck ENT in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haunss-Sapinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck ENT
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 829-3466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265463921
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haunss-Sapinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haunss-Sapinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haunss-Sapinski works at Great Neck ENT in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Haunss-Sapinski’s profile.

    Dr. Haunss-Sapinski has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haunss-Sapinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Haunss-Sapinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haunss-Sapinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haunss-Sapinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haunss-Sapinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

