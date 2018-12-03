Dr. Karen Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Colo Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine2620 E Prospect Rd Ste 160, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-4977
Cherokee Regional Medical Center Foot & Ankle Clinic300 Sioux Valley Dr, Cherokee, IA 51012 Directions (712) 225-5101
CHI Mercy Medical Center - St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Specialty Clinic1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Directions (701) 774-7400
Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County1200 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 Directions (307) 362-3711
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found her to be thorough, insightful, effective, and timely. She also recommended a better physical therapist than the one I had previously seen. The combination of Dr Hayes’ expertise with physical therapy are helping me greatly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578581195
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
