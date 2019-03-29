Overview

Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Heidelberg works at Heidelberg Dermatology PC in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.