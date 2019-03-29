Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Heidelberg works at
Locations
Heidelberg Dermatology PC20400 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (313) 864-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love the additional staff attendance in the room taking notes, I think this is critical. It gives Dr Heidelberg more time to engage with the patient and not worry about getting every detail written down herself to review later.it makes me feel that she really cares.
About Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467406439
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University School Med
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidelberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidelberg has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidelberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.