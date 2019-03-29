See All Dermatologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Heidelberg works at Heidelberg Dermatology PC in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heidelberg Dermatology PC
    20400 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 864-3766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 29, 2019
    I love the additional staff attendance in the room taking notes, I think this is critical. It gives Dr Heidelberg more time to engage with the patient and not worry about getting every detail written down herself to review later.it makes me feel that she really cares.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1467406439
    Education & Certifications

    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heidelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heidelberg works at Heidelberg Dermatology PC in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Heidelberg’s profile.

    Dr. Heidelberg has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidelberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

