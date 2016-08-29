See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in East Syracuse, NY
Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD

Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Heitzman works at SYRAC-PC2 CATHERINE MCAULIFFE DAY C in East Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Heitzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syrac-pc2 Catherine Mcauliffe Day C
    115 Creek Cir, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 492-6430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anemia
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heitzman?

    Aug 29, 2016
    Dr. Karen Heitzman took great care of my mother in her final months of her life and offers us great support. She made herself available to us whenever we needed her. Thank you so much Dr. Heitzman! We so greatly appreciated your support to our mom and to us!
    Tania R. Kicak Lafave in Syracuse, NY — Aug 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heitzman to family and friends

    Dr. Heitzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heitzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD.

    About Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073559845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heitzman works at SYRAC-PC2 CATHERINE MCAULIFFE DAY C in East Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Heitzman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.