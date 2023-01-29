Dr. Karen Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hoffmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Texas-Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Ear, Nose, Throat & Related Allergy1720 Peachtree St NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-5045Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgeable, efficient, and understanding.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- American Academy Of Otolaryngic Allergy
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
- Eastern Va Med School
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.