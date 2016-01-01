Overview of Dr. Karen Holdner, MD

Dr. Karen Holdner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Holdner works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.