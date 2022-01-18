See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (33)
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Horton, MD

Dr. Karen Horton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.

Dr. Horton works at Karen Horton MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Karen M. Horton, M.D., M.Sc., F.R.C.S.C.
    2100 Webster St Ste 520, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3004
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 18, 2022
    I had a breast augmentation with Dr. Karen Horton. I chose her because of her reputation as an excellent surgeon. She and her team were professional and efficient at every step of the process and prepared me well for surgery. During my healing I texted Dr. Horton personally whenever I had any questions. I happened to have many just because I'm a very careful person, and she always responded with clear answers almost immediately. It's been almost five years since the procedure, and I am happy as ever about the results. Deciding to do this procedure and choosing Dr. Horton as my surgeon was one of the best decisions I have ever made.
    — Jan 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Horton, MD
    About Dr. Karen Horton, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1164463881
    Education & Certifications

    • The Buncke Clinic-Reconstructive Microsurgery
    • University of Manitoba
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    • Queens University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horton works at Karen Horton MD in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Horton’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

