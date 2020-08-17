See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Karen Houpt, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Houpt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Houpt works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2400
  2. 2
    Natalie Wright Dermatology
    6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-0330
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2020
    Dr. Houpt is very well qualified. She is extremely thorough. She has excellent communication skills. Her staff of nurses and office staff are great at follow up or questions. She does listen carefully and patiently. She answers questions and explains conditions and their treatments and options. She is not rushed. The office environment is pleasant. Staff are helpful and professional. They have very short wait times to be seen and stick to the appointment schedule. Dr. Houpt is extremely well trained, compassionate, knowledgeable, pleasant.. and good at diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend her.
    — Aug 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Houpt, MD
    About Dr. Karen Houpt, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336108463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Houpt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houpt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houpt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Houpt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houpt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houpt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houpt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

