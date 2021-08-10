Dr. Karen Huang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Huang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Huang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan4230 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 839-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very happy with Dr. Huang. She took the time to listen to my issues and provided some options for treatment. I would have given her a 5 stars but the office staff is not very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Karen Huang, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952509911
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology Genesys Regional Med Center Grand Blanc Mi
- Internal Med Genesys Regional Med Center Grand Blanc Mi
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hernia, Dysphagia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.