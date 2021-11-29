Overview of Dr. Karen Hummel, MD

Dr. Karen Hummel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medina Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Hummel works at Medina Family Internal Mdcn/Ped in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.