Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO
Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Metro-Hlth Med Ctr
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
- 1 2070 E 90th St Fl 6, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 329-0912
-
2
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 309-0115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been a very long time and I’ve seen other psychiatrists but she was extremely kind and caring to me. She’s just a super nice woman. I used to call before leaving for an appointment because she’s constantly late. But that was okay because she spent a lot of time with me. A keeper.
About Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1427147818
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Metro-Hlth Med Ctr
- Brentwood Hosp
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
